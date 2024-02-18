Dana White reveals Leon Edwards accepted fights with three different opponents for UFC 300

Dana White praised reigning UFC welterweight world champion Leon Edwards following Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Anaheim.

Immediately after Ilia Topuria’s spectacular second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski to claim the featherweight crown, the UFC CEO finally revealed that main event matchup for UFC 300.

On April 13, fans will see the return of former light heavyweight king Jamahal Hill as he faces current champ Alex Pereira for the 205-pound crown. The announcement comes after months of rumors and speculation that had everyone from Khamzat Chimaev to Tom Aspinall earmarked for the highly anticipated headliner.

Leon Edwards was also heavily rumored to feature on the landmark card. Speaking with members of the press, White confirmed that ‘Rocky’ was in negotiations and had accepted fights with no less than three potential opponents for UFC 300.

“We were out there talking to lots of people, trying to make lots of fights, and in this business, it’s about taking opportunities,” White said during the UFC 298 post-fight press conference. “Headlining UFC 300 with all the buzz and all the energy around it… Let me say this. Leon Edwards has had three opponents throughout this thing. Leon Edwards doesn’t say no to anybody. This kid is an absolute stud. He’s had three opponents thrown at him for UFC 300. Yes, yes, yes. He was willing to take on anybody.”

Two of Edwards’ potential opponents were likely No. 2 ranked contender Belal Muhammad and undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev with the third being division standout Shavkat Rakhmonov. Muhammad is widely considered to be the next man in line for a shot at Edwards’ welterweight gold.

With the UFC 300 main event now officially announced, this is how the card stacks up so far:

