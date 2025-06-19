Jon Jones candid on UFC return, admits he could ‘Care less’ about making fighting comeback

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has claimed he could “care less” (sic) about making a return to the Octagon in the immediate future, off the back of claims from Dana White how the promotion would seek out a new booking if the Rochester native failed to agree terms to fight interim champion, Tom Aspinall.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion, has been on a collision course to unify the heavyweight crowns against interim gold holder, Aspinall since November of last year, dating back to his most recent Octagon walk.

And on that occasion, the Rochester look-see-do fighter would defend his portion of the heavyweight crown with a dominant third round knockout of Stipe Miocic, who retired following the UFC 309 headliner.

Sidelined since making his first outing at Madison Square Garden, Jones has been accused insesently in the time since of avoiding a title unification clash against Aspinall — by both the British fan-favorite, as well as pundits and fans.

And despite claiming “100 percent” confidence in brokering a deal for Jones to fight Aspinall later this year, UFC CEO, White claimed this week he was unsure if the pairing would take place. And to boot, placed a definite timeline on the pairing to come to fruition — claiming the promotion would move on to another bout if the matchup continued to stumble.

“Jon Jones has never turned down an opponent here or been afraid to fight anybody,” White told Jim Rome. “I don’t know. We’ll see how this thing plays out over the next — over the next couple weeks. But, yeah, if we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on quickly. We’ll have the answers in the next couple of weeks.”

Jon Jones disinterested in UFC return at the moment

And this week, Jones has provided the latest on his return to the UFC — which seems to be growing more and more unlikely as each day rolls by. As far as he’s concerned, for one, a return to fighting could not be further from his mind at this moment in time.

“Right now, I could really care less about fighting…” Jon Jones told The Nelk Boys podcast this week. “When the itch comes back — if it comes back, then I’ll do it with my whole heart.”