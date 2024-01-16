Breaking – Justin Gaethje set to fight Max Holloway in blockbuster BMF title clash at UFC 300 in April

Former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje is slated for his return to the Octagon at UFC 300 in pursuit of his first defense of the symbolic BMF title, taking on former featherweight gold holder, Max Holloway in April – in a much-anticipated pairing.

Gaethje, the current number two ranked lightweight contender, most recently headlined UFC 291 back in July in Salt Lake City, Utah – landing a hellacious second round KO win over common-foe, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s rematch, courtesy of a brutal high-kick stoppage.



As for Holloway, the former undisputed featherweight champion and record-setting striker, is in the midst of an impressive two-fight winning run – most recently stopping Chan Sung Jung with a brutal third round KO win of his own in the main event of UFC Singapore back in August.

Justin Gaethje takes on Max Holloway at UFC 300

News of Justin Gaethje’s return in a BMF championship fight against Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April was confirmed tonight on social media by promotional CEO, Dana White.

BREAKING NEWS:#UFC300 will have Jim Miller vs Bobby Green and Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway for the BMF Title at Lightweight pic.twitter.com/Cx1rbuWKfo — danawhite (@danawhite) January 17, 2024

A former interim lightweight champion, Gaethje landed the title back in 2020 against fellow former interim gold holder, Tony Ferguson, stopping the Oxnard veteran with a fifth round TKO in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hawaiian striking sensation, Holloway will make his first venture at the lightweight limit since 2019, losing an interim title fight in a bid to become a two-weight champion in his rematch with the above-mentioned, Poirier.

Furthermore, also added to an ever-developing UFC 300 card, a lightweight scrap between recent UFC Vegas 84 winner, Jim Miller, who takes on the returning Bobby Green in a reworked bout.

UFC 300 also features an undisputed strawweight championship fight between Chinese stars, defending gold holder, Zhang Weili, and challenger, Yan Xiaonan.

Who wins BMF gold at UFC 300 in April: Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway?