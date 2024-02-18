Ilia Topuria wins title, stops rival Alexander Volkanovski with brutal second round KO – UFC 298 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Ilia Topuria wins title stops Alexander Volkanovski with thunderous KO at UFC 298 in championship fight

Unbeaten Georgian featherweight, Ilia Topuria has landed the undisputed divisional throne tonight in blistering circumstances, landing a thunderous overhand right KO win over Alexander Volkanovski to win the title in the pair’s UFC 298 headliner in Anaheim, California.

Topuria, who entered his first championship fight tonight on the West Coast, ends the long-standing featherweight title reign of Australian favorite, Volkanovski — preventing the Joe Lopez trainee from landing his sixth successful championship defense at the featherweight limit.

Landing a slew of leg kicks to likely win the opening rounds, Georgian-Spaniard, Topuria rushed Volkanovski to the fence midway through the second round, unleashing with a huge overhand right, slumping the New South Wales native to the canvas with a hellacious knockout win — capturing the divisional title and improving to 15-0 as a professional.

And in the immediate aftermath of his title ascension, Topuria urged UFC brass to debut the Octagon at an eve tu in Spain — before offering to defend his championship in a fight with former two-division gold holder, Conor McGregor in his first attempted championship defense.

Below, catch the highlights from Ilia Topuria’s KO win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298

