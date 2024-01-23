Breaking – Kayla Harrison makes massive UFC move from the PFL, set to fight Holly Holm in debut at UFC 300

Multiple time PFL (Professional Fighters League) lightweight tournament victor, Kayla Harrison has signed a multi-fight deal to make a spectacular move to the Octagon in April – making a promotional debut against former bantamweight champion, Holly Holm at UFC 300 – in her first walk at the 135 pound limit to boot.

Harrison, a two-time PFL lightweight tournament winner, most recently featured at PFL 10 back in November of last year in Washington, landing a unanimous decision win over former UFC bantamweight contender, Aspen Ladd.

Returning to the winner’s enclosure, Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo, had dropped her first professional loss in the form of a judging defeat to Brazilian champion and another Octagon alum, Larissa Pacheco the November prior.

As for Holm, the Albuquerque striking expert has been sidelined since her initial ninja choke submission loss to recent UFC 297 co-headliner, Mayra Bueno Silva, was overtuned to an official ‘No Contest’ following their July clash.

Kayla Harrison signs with UFC, set for debut against Holly Holm

UFC CEO, Dana White announced the shocking signing of Kayla Harrison tonight on his official social media, before revealing the 33-year-old Ohio native will make her Octagon debut as part of an ever-growing UFC 300 card in April against ex-champion, Holly Holm.

“Breaking News:” Dana White posted on his official X account. “UFC has signed Kayla Harrison! #UFC300 Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison.”

Breaking News: UFC has signed Kayla Harrison!#UFC300 Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison pic.twitter.com/jQeLItwQmO — danawhite (@danawhite) January 24, 2024

16-1 as a professional, Harrison has been lauded as one of the most dominant forces in woman’s mixed martial arts recent history since her transition from Judo to the sport back in 2018, and has racked up PFL lightweight tournament victories back in 2019 and 2021.

Amongst her list of triumphs, Harrison has beaten the likes of the above-mentioned, Pacheco, as well as Mariana Morais, Kaitlin Young, as well as the above-mentioned Folsom native, Ladd.

Who wins at UFC 300 in a massive clash: Holly Holm or Kayla Harrison?