Ian Garry plays up future fight with Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 298: ‘I’d elbow the skull off him’

UFC welterweight Ian Garry likes his chances against fellow undefeated fighter, Khamzat Chimaev.

Garry takes on Geoff Neal this weekend on the main card of UFC 298 in what will not just be a test of his MMA skills, but also his mental toughness. The 27-year-old has been on the receiving end of waves of online hate, going on for some months now.

Ian Garry talks a future fight with Khamzat Chimaev

However, while some of the subjects clearly upset Ian Garry, it didn’t seem to impact his self-confidence. When recently asked about Chimaev, the Irishman was supremely confident of victory should the two meet, and envisions the fight being one of epic proportion and worthy of a special venue.

“It would have to be in the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland as my dream venue because they’re never going to go to Croke Park,” Garry said to Sporting Post. “And the dream opponent would be me versus Khamzat Chimaev because everyone talks about him like he’s this badman and this boogeyman, but in time I’m going get a chance to lay hands on him. If he’s the baddest man that everyone is afraid of I’m going to show the world what’s up.”

“He’d be my dream opponent in Ireland. I want that f—king wolf. I want that badman. I want to be the baddest man on Earth, and everyone considers it to be him at the moment, but let me punch the mouth off him and we’ll see what’s up.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

Ian Garry on how he would matchup against Khamzat Chimaev. 😳



🗣️ – "Whats he gonna do? Take me down? great bring it on, lets go. I'm bigger, taller, longer, faster than he is. Amazing wrestling, he gets tired though, i don't". 🔥



[🎥/mainevent]#MMA #UFC

Garry has seemingly thought that one day he and Chimaev would have some sort of rivalry, one that could go down in UFC history. Chimaev is a formidable force and should the two continue down the road of success, and while ‘Borz’ has recently moved to 185lbs, there is no reason why the two couldn’t meet in the future.

“F*****g right. What’s he gonna do? Take me down? great bring it on, lets go, bring it on, let’s go,” Garry continued. “Dude, so am I, I’m bigger than he’s, I’m 6’3″, I’m taller, longer, faster than he is. Amazing wrestling, he gets tired though, he gets tired pretty quick, I don’t. The truth is, so what if he takes me down, I’d elbow the skull off of him.”

