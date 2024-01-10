Breaking – Zhang Weili set for fight with Yan Xiaonan in historic all-Chinese title clash at UFC 300 in April

Undisputed strawweight champion, Zhang Weili is set for her return to the Octagon at UFC 300 on April 13. in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking on compatriot and incoming title challenger, Yan Xiaonan in the first-ever all-Chinese championship pairing under the banner of the promotion.

Weili, the current and two-time undisputed strawweight champion, most recently featured at UFC 292 back in August of last year in Boston, landing a dominant unanimous decision shutout win over Brazilian foe and title challenger, Amanda Lemos, successfully defending her title for the first time as part of her second reign.

As for Xiaonan, the surging number two ranked strawweight contender competes in her first championship bout at UFC 300 in April, riding an impressive run of two consecutive victories into the clash, and fresh from a blistering first round KO win over common-foe, former champion, Jessica Andrade at UFC 288 last year.

Zhang Weili books UFC 300 comeback against compatriot, Yan Xiaonan

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the pairing of Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan in an undisputed strawweight title fight at UFC 300 during an announcement on his official social media account tonight.

BREAKING NEWS: Zhang vs Yan will happen at #UFC300. The first ever Chinese vs Chinese title fight. pic.twitter.com/ztyTnbCxHi — danawhite (@danawhite) January 11, 2024

In the midst of a three-fight winning run, which includes a stunning spinning-back fist KO win over former champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Hebei native, Weili struck strawweight spoils for a second time back in November 2022 at UFC 281, stopping Carla Esparza with a gruesome second round rear-naked choke win at Madison Square Garden.

Boasting an impressive 24-3 professional record, Weili has landed other notable victories over the likes of Tecia Torres, Jessica Andrade, and the above-mentioned Jedrzejczyk during her Octagon tenure.

An alum of the UFC since her 2017 landing, Xiaonan had turned in a prior decision win over Mackenzie Dern to snap a two-fight skid to former champion, Esparza and Marina Rodriguez – which ended her perfect-promotional run. Xiaonan also holds victories over former title challengers, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Claudia Gadelha.

The addition of Weili Zhang’s strawweight title fight against Yan Xiaonan comes as the first championship bout officially set for UFC 300 – which is expected to bring with it a host of high-profile title matchups.

