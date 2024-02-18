Breaking – Alex Pereira set to headline UFC 300, defends title in grudge fight with Jamahal Hill in April

Undisputed light heavyweight champion and former undisputed middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira is offcially slated to headline UFC 300 on April 13. – taking on former champion, Jamahal Hill in a championship grudge fight between the duo.

Winning vacant light heavyweight spoils back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, Pereira landed a spectacular second round KO win over former champion, Jiri Prochazka, adding to prior spoils scored at the middleweight limit.

For Hill, the Dana White’s Contender Series alum became the first fighter to land gold in the promotion from the product, in the form of a decision win over Pereira’s close friend and training partner, Glover Teixeira back in January of last year on enemy territory in Brazil.

Promotional CEO, White confirmed the UFC 300 headliner between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill in the immediate aftermath of UFC 298 tonight from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Alex Pereira headlines UFC 300 in a title fight against Jamahal Hill

“BREAKING: Dana White posted on his official X account. “The #UFC300 main event will be Pereira vs. Hill on April 13. from Las Vegas.”

BREAKING!!!



The #UFC300 main event will be Pereira vs Hill April 13th from Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/YrfTxLWsZ2 — danawhite (@danawhite) February 18, 2024

Pereira, a former two-weight champion and Hall of Fame inductee under the banner of kickboxing organization, GLORY – minted himself as the undisputed middleweight champion inside the Octagon back in 2022 with a rallying fifth round TKO win over arch-rival, Israel Adesanya in New York City.

And tasked with headlining UFC 300, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira’s light heavyweight title defense against Illinois native and former gold holder, Hill joins an already stacked main card.

Also featured in a high-profile pairing is a historic, all-Chinese strawweight title fight between the incumbent, Zhang Weili, and challenger, Yan Xiaonan.

Furthermore, the symbolic BMF championship belt is on the line to boot, with Justin Gaethje drawing former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway in April at UFC 300.

Who wins at UFC 300 in April: Alex Pereira or Jamahal Hill?