Dana White Dismisses Official UFC Rankings as Unimportant

Dana White used the UFC 323 post-fight press conference to make clear that Arman Tsarukyan’s official ranking will not secure him a lightweight title shot. The UFC CEO framed Tsarukyan’s withdrawal from a previously scheduled championship bout with Islam Makhachev as the key factor, stating that the Armenian contender must rebuild his position regardless of being listed as the No. 1 contender in the divisional standings.​

Dana White Dismisses Official UFC Rankings In Arman Tsarukyan Title Debate

Speaking to the press following UFC 323, Dana White explained:

“He had an opportunity and you guys all know how that played out. He was supposed to fight Islam for the title and he pulled out the day before the fight. I don’t give a shit what the number next to your name says. Rankings are cool, but they don’t erase what happened. You don’t get to just skip the line because you’re ranked number one on some list. He’s a stud, he’s young, he’s going to have big fights, but he’s got to work his way back to that title shot now. That’s just the way this business works.”

Tsarukyan’s current situation is rooted in the cancellation of his lightweight title rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. The bout, scheduled to headline the card in Los Angeles, collapsed on fight week when Tsarukyan withdrew with a back injury, with the decision confirmed after late speculation during weigh-ins. Dana White announced at the time that Tsarukyan had informed the promotion around 1 a.m. that he was experiencing significant back pain and was not fit to compete. Renato Moicano stepped in on short notice and faced Makhachev for the lightweight belt, with the Russian champion retaining before moving up to welterweight later in the year.​

Later, at UFC 317 in June 2025, Tsarukyan did serve as an official backup fighter and successfully made weight to prove he could handle the cut, though Dana White clarified at that time that making weight as a backup was not enough to guarantee him the next title shot.​

Tsarukyan has done what traditional criteria would demand. He owns a split‑decision win over former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira from their UFC 300 meeting at T‑Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in April 2024, a result widely treated as a breakthrough victory over an elite, battle-tested opponent. The Armenian then extended his momentum and climbed to the top of the lightweight rankings with a dominant second‑round submission of Dan Hooker in a main event in Doha, Qatar, in November 2025, a fight framed in advance as a No. 1 contender bout.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: (R-L) Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia kicks Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

That stretch left Tsarukyan on a significant winning run at 155 pounds and installed as the official No. 1 contender in the UFC rankings. Many analysts and fans interpreted the Hooker win as the final step required to secure another title opportunity, especially with Makhachev’s move to welterweight and Ilia Topuria’s emergence as lightweight champion tightening the top of the division.​

White’s stance confirms long‑standing suspicions among observers that while the UFC rankings provide a public framework, the promotion treats them as advisory rather than binding. In Tsarukyan’s case, being listed as the No. 1 lightweight contender has not translated into a guaranteed shot at Ilia Topuria’s belt or an interim title booking, despite a strong resume on paper.​

Instead, the UFC appears prepared to prioritise other contenders with strong momentum or commercial upside, as shown by Pimblett’s elevation into an interim title bout after a more modest run at 155 pounds. For Tsarukyan, the message from the UFC 323 podium is clear: further high‑profile wins will be required to repair the damage from the UFC 311 withdrawal and to convince matchmakers to treat his ranking as more than a number beside his name.​