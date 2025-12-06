Justin Gaethje Shows Support for Arman Tsarukyan After Title Snub

Justin Gaethje recently gave his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC future and the Armenian not getting a title shot despite being the number one lightweight contender.

Tsarukyan got his shot at undisputed gold earlier this year at UFC 311 and was slated to lock horns with then-lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch. However, a back injury forced him to step out at the final moment, after which Renato Moicano stepped in and was submitted in Round 1 by Makhachev.

Tsarukyan’s pullout upset Dana White, who immediately revealed that he won’t get another title shot soon and is going back to the drawing board.

Ahalkalakets’ served as the backup for the UFC 317 headliner and made weight to get back in the good graces of the UFC. Most recently, at UFC Qatar, he took on Dan Hooker and submitted ‘The Hangman’ in Round 2. After that dominant win, he called out champion Ilia Topuria, who to date has shown no interest in fighting ‘Ahalkalakets.’

Topuria is on hiatus for personal reasons and won’t be back early next year. In his absence, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will contest for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 324, and the winner will fight Topuria and unify the belts once ‘El Matador’ is back and ready.

On Friday, after the UFC’s 2026 seasonal presser, Justin Gaethje gave his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan not getting an undisputed title shot as he desires. ‘The Highlight’ told Full Send MMA:

“It sucks to be him. The kid is a problem, no doubt about it. This is a crazy game, and he’s gonna get his chance.”

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below:

UFC’s recent wave of matchmaking has been severely criticized, as many believe it’s just about generating revenue rather than being based on merit.

UFC’s 2026 Seasonal Press Conference made things worse for Arman Tsarukyan

After not getting a lightweight title shot, Arman Tsarukyan’s only wish was to fight Max Holloway for the BMF strap. However, for the time being, that too has been denied by Dana White and Co.

The promotion has booked a BMF title bout, in which champion Max Holloway will run it back with Charles Oliveira at UFC 326, on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.