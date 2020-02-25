Dan Hooker Believes He Beat Paul Felder Four Rounds To One

Spread the word!













Lightweight contender Dan Hooker picked up the biggest win of career at UFC Auckland this past weekend. The hometown fighter got a split decision verdict over Paul Felder in his hometown.

Both men put on one hell of show, going back-and-forth for five rounds. When the final bell rang it really was anyone’s guess who had done enough to emerge victorious. In the end it was the 30-year-old New Zealander who got the favourable scorecards, something he was always confident of getting after putting in such a performance. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show, he said.

“I’ve watched it a few times. I’m pretty comfortable that I got the win. I thought I won the first, second, third and the fifth round. So, I’m confident I won the majority of that fight…I thought it was pretty clear.”

In the aftermath of the fight there has been some controversary surrounding the decision. Many fight fans and pundits believe ‘The Irish Dragon’ Felder did enough to earn a decision. Hooker has seen the reaction and doesn’t seem at all fazed about the backlash he is receiving right now.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinions you know. So, Ariel listen this is the first time I’ve ever won a split decision, this is the first time I’ve ever won a decision that’s been questioned so this is all new to me.”

After winning such a massive fight Hooker will likely enter the top five at lightweight in the coming days. He can now look forward to potential matchups with the likes of Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor. One more big win and Hooker will be knocking on the door for a title shot at 155lb champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

