Muhammad Mokaev UFC 304 last fight on contract and is one of the lowest-paid fighters “It depends on my performance”

The unbeaten Muhammad Mokaev will fight the last match of his UFC contract on July 27 when he faces Manel Kape. The UFC 304 will need to be an impressive performance as the Russian-English fighter believes he has not yet impressed the UFC fans or brass.

Muhammad Mokaev UFC 304 Last Fight

The 23-year-old Muhammad Mokaev will face former RIZIN champion Manel Kape at UFC 304. Kape is currently on a four-fight win streak in the organization. Kape is outspoken and considered a highly controversial figure.

“The Punisher” Mokaev has had a stellar MMA career. The English athlete has won gold in IMMAF and ADCC as an amateur. Since turning pro, he has gone unbeaten throughout his career. Despite six consecutive wins in the UFC, Mokaev fears that it may not have been enough to stay on with the organization.

In an interview with MMA on SiriusXM, explained some of the issues with UFC 304 being his last fight on his contract. Muhammad Mokaev said:

“I think they don’t like my style. But, that is why I have something I need to prove this fight, I need to show everything sometimes I try to play safe, try to play safe but maybe it looks boring to the casual. I’m on (the) last fight deal with the UFC, this is my last fight on the contract. I need to put in a good performance to negotiate a new contract. It depends on my performance also.