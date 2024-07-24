Khabib Nurmagomedov to have Ferrari seized by Russian government
Amid his ongoing case with the Russian FTS (Federal Tax Service, enforcement proceedings have reportedly been launched against former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, to the tune of $900,000.
Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion, retired from mixed martial arts competition back in 2020, following his successful championship unification win over then-interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje with a submission win in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
And linked continually with a return to action in recent years – Khabib Nurmagomedov’s potential comeback to mixed martial arts has only been fueled further by his reported issues with the Russian Federal Tax Services – to which he owes more than $3,400,000.
Enforcement proceedings launched against Khabib Nurmagomedov
And per a report from Russian media outlet, MASH, Nurmagomedov has seen enforcement proceedings launched against him to the tune of $900,000 – with a search procedure launched by bailiffs in a bid to seize and subsequently sell property and goods of Nurmagomedov.
“Enforcement proceedings have been initiated against Khabib Nurmagoedov for around $900K,” Championships Rounds posted on X. “The case against Khabib was opened on July 5th. and since that time he has been prohibited from leaving the Russian Federation. Bailiffs have launched a search procedure for this property for subsequent seizure and sale.”
“This includes a family house in Dagestan and his car collection:
Ferrari California T – $300K
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S – $161K
Mercedez-Benz S Class – $122K
BMW 7 Series – $101K
Toyota Land Cruiser – $85K
Toyota Tacoma – $4K
In total, Khabib owes the Federal Tax Service more than $3.4 million.”
Nurmagomedov hit the headlines earlier this month to boot when the UFC released new, previously unseen footage of his fight with former two-division champion, Conor McGregor back in 2018 – which appeared to show the Russian star spitting on his arch-rival after his submission win, before launching a slew of verbal attacks on him.
