Jake Paul calls for boxing fight with UFC star Alex Pereira after Mike Perry win: ‘I’ll decapitate him’

Off the back of his sixth round TKO win over former UFC welterweight contender, Mike Perry overnight, outspoken professional boxer, Jake Paul has called for a massive fight with current light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira next – vowing to “decapitate” the Brazilian.

Paul, who returned to the squared circle overnight in Tampa, made lightwork of the above-mentioned BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Perry over the course of six rounds, dropping the Flint native on cue throughout the bout en route to a sixth round knockout win.

With his victory, the polarizing, Paul improved to 10-1 in professional boxing, cracking double-figure wins folliowing recent knockout wins over both Ryan Bourland and Andre August, to go with a unanimous decision win over UFC alum, Nate Diaz last summer to boot.

Jake Paul vows to ‘decapitate’ Alex Pereira

And with lofty ambitions off the back of his win over Perry, Paul – who is expected to fight former world heavyweight champion, MIke Tyson in a much-criticized pairing at the end of the year, has called for a pairing with UFC knockout kingpin, Pereira in the near future.

“I want everybody, I love this sport and he’s (Alex Pereira) tweeted about wanting to go into boxing,” Jake Paul told assembled media after his win over Mike Perry. “We got him on a Facetime right there in the ring and I said, ‘Yo, can you get out of your [UFC] contract?’”

“That’s too big of a risk if I can embarrass his (Dana White’s) number one praised fighter right now,” Jake Paul explained. “But I want all the smoke, I want all the MMA guys, and I’ve beaten all of them – who’s next? He’s the king right now of the UFC so I want him, I’m going to decapitate him and dethrone him.”

