Dan Hooker and Paul Felder left it all inside the Octagon.

The pair of lightweight contenders collided in the main event of UFC Auckland on Saturday night and it certainly lived up to the hype.

Hooker and Felder fought in a back-and-forth war with very little to separate them at the conclusion of the 25 minutes. In the end, it was “Hangman” who earned the razor-thin split decision victory on home soil.

You can watch the highlights below:

What did you think of the fight and the verdict?