Belal Muhammad laughs off Colby Covington’s ridiculous callout: ‘This guy’s a joke now’

Belal Muhammad has now fought his way to the top and earned a true title shot against the current welterweight champion, Leon Edwards.

Success can bring differences in how people treat you. For example, when Muhammad was on the outside looking in on the welterweight title situation, he called out Colby Covington numerous times. Covington never took his fight offers seriously, and he mocked Belal Muhammad.

Now, the tables have turned. ‘Remember the name’ has lived up to his nickname and fully cemented himself as a true welterweight title contender. Now that Covington feels the effects of being far too inactive, he’s calling out many big names. Muhammad doesn’t care, though, and it’s all very comical to him.

Belal Muhammad goes ‘scorched earth’ on Colby Covington

“That was honestly the funniest thing,” Muhammad told MMA Fighting. “I’m not even going to bring attention to it (The callout by Covington) because then I’m going to have a back-and-forth with him. This guy’s a joke now. He understands he’s a joke now. So he’s trying to go out there and call out these bigger names now. He’s calling out me, he’s calling out (Charles) Oliveira. Ian Garry’s not worth it. Why, because Ian Garry’s a bad matchup for you?”

“He knows that if he loses one more fight, it’s over. How terrible that last fight was; he’s desperate for something. He’s desperate for a win. I think he’s going to sit there and wait. Maybe he’s going to call out a [featherweight] or somebody and hope one of those guys bites the bullet.”

Obviously, not allowing himself even to entertain this Colby Covington callout, Muhammad has moved on to greener pastures. He will rematch Leon Edwards at UFC 304, and this time, it will be for the UFC welterweight championship.

