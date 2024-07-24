Kamaru Usman ‘I’m not completely counting Jake Paul out’ against Alex Pereira

ByRoss Markey
Kamaru Usman 'I’m not completely counting Jake Paul out' against Alex Pereira

Following his controversial callout of UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira off the back of his latest professional boxing win last weekend, Jake Paul has been backed to potentially cause a massive upset for the ages against the Brazilian, by Octagon veteran Kamaru Usman.

Paul, who scored his tenth professional boxing win over the course of last weekend in Tampa, landed knockdowns aplenty against former UFC welterweight contender, Mike Perry in ‘The Sunshine State; – en route to a blistering sixth round knockout win.

jake paul

And in the immediate aftermath of his triumph, polarizing striker, Paul called for a fight with former duel-weight UFC champion, Pereira, claiming a matchup between the duo makes sense given their alleged similar stature.

READ MORE:  Khabib Nurmagomedov to have Ferrari seized by Russian government

I want everybody, I love this sport and he’s (Alex Pereira) tweeted about wanting to go into boxing,” Jake Paul said after his win over Mike Perry. “We got him on a Facetime right there in the ring and I said, ‘Yo, can you get out of your [UFC] contract?’”

poatan ufc

“That’s too big of a risk if I can embarrass his (Dana White’s) number one praised fighter right now,” Jake Paul explained. “But I want all the smoke, I want all the MMA guys, and I’ve beaten all of them – who’s next? He’s the king right now of the UFC so I want him, I’m going to decapitate him and dethrone him.”

READ MORE:  Arnold Allen mocks English Football team "They shouldn’t have been in the final anyway."

Jake Paul potentially beats Alex Pereira, per Kamaru Usman

And while Pereira appears to be receptive to a potential boxing move to take on Ohio native, Paul – many have labelled any potential pairing of the duo as a farce, however, the above-mentioned, Usman boldly claims a matchup is not a totally foregone conclusion in favor of the Brazilian.

Jake Paul confident of win over Alex Pereira when I beat him what will they say then?

“I do believe Alex Pereira can win that fight, but I don’t think it’s an unwinnable fight for Jake Paul,” Kamaru Usman said on his podcast. Jake Paul definitely showed some really good things there, being able to stick by the jab. When he was able to commit to the jab, the jab was working. Yes, I know Alex Pereira is very good at doing the thing that gave Mike Perry success in that fight, but Alex Pereira also holds his hands very low.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor confirms he will fight Michael Chandler in UFC return at 'The end of the year'

“Yes, he has a mean left hook, but he also holds his hands very low. That head moves when he’s slipping and ripping, but other than that, it’s not like it’s constantly moving. It’s not constantly doing what a boxer’s head movement should be doing. So, I’m not completely counting Jake Paul out.”

Who do you think wins a future boxing match: Jake Paul or Alex Pereira?

READ MORE:  Photo - UFC fans destroy former champion Cody Garbrandt over new face tattoo: 'Did he lose a bet'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts