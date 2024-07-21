Conor McGregor provides update on UFC return, toe injury status: ‘The foot is fully healed’

Sidelined from a scheduled return at the end of last month, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has confirmed his foot is once more “fully healed” after fracturing a toe ahead of UFC 303 clash with Michael Chandler.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, was slated to headline the promotion’s International Fight Week card at UFC 303 in a welterweight outing against Chandler – snapping a three-year hiatus from the Octagon.

Out of action since he took main event honors at UFC 264, McGregor most recently fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against common-foe, former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

And earlier this week, amid links to a potential end-of-year rescheduled return, Dublin striker, McGregor confirmed he would likely fight by December time – with a UFC 310 timeline targeted currently.

“My comeback is scheduled for the end of the year,” Conor McGregor said. “Sometime the end of this year, closing out the show. So, I was close to returning. We had an incident and a postement had to happen, you know, it is what it is. We take it on the chin and rock on.”

“The fight [with Michael Chandler] is rescheduled for the end of this calendar year,” Conor McGregor explained. “So, I’m excited about that and eager to get back.”

Conor McGregor confirms foot injury is “fully healed”

And on social media tonight, McGregor claimed his foot was “fully healed” once more, in response to a dig from the above-mentioned, Chandler.

“Hey bum beggar,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “The foot is fully healed.”

Without a win since 2020, McGregor’s most recent victory came in the form of a first round high-kick and strikes TKO win over former lightweight title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone in his most recent welterweight walk.

