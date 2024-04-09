Custom UFC 300 fight shorts unveiled for Alex Pereira, Max Holloway, and more

A handful of fighters at UFC 300 will be sporting a brand new look for the landmark event.

On Saturday, April 13, Ultimate Fighting Championship will present its biggest event of the last 30+ years as 12 former or current world champions take center stage inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There, a select few fighters will walk out wearing custom shorts, each one uniquely representing their fighter.

“The four unique fighters represented across this collection, each known for their unrivaled talent and global contributions to the sport, are set to perform on the best fight card ever assembled,” the Venum website stated.

The four fighters featured are defending UFC champions Alex Pereira and Zhang Weili along with BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje and his UFC 300 opponent, Max Holloway.

In the main event of the evening, Pereira will put his 205-pound title on the line for the first time against former champion Jamahal Hill. It will be Hill’s first time competing since suffering an Achilles injury in July 2023. ‘Sweet Dreams’ as the light heavyweight champion at the time, but was forced to vacate the built. He’ll look to reclaim the crown he never lost against one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet.

In the co-main event of the evening, strawweight world champion Zhang Weili will defend her strap against Yan Xiaonan in an all-Chinese clash.

In what has been dubbed “the people’s main event” of UFC 300, two-time lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje puts up his bragging rights belt, the BMF title, against former featherweight world champion Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway in a bout that has Fight of the Night written all over it.

Check out the full lineup of fights at UFC 300 below:

UFC 300 Main Card

Alex Pereira(c) vs. Jamahal Hill – UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Zhang Weili(c) vs. Yan Xiaonan – UFC Strawweight Championship

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – BMF Title Fight

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

UFC 300 Preliminary Card