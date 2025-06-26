Charles Oliveira Still Chasing History: ‘I’m Hungry, I’m Thirsty, I’m Ready’

Charles Oliveira has accomplished a lot in his mixed martial arts career, but he’s still just as hungry as ever.

‘Do Bronx’ already knows what it feels like to have the lightweight world title wrapped around his waist. This Saturday night, he hopes to experience deja vu when he squares off with former featherweight king Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 in Las Vegas, the winner emerging as the new 155-pound champion.

With 35 career wins and his legacy as the most prolific finisher in UFC history already secured, some have questioned whether or not Oliveira has anything left to prove inside the Octagon.

Arguably, no, but that doesn’t mean the Brazilian isn’t determined to retake the lightweight throne. Even if it means going through one of the most dangerous fighters in all of MMA.

“I don’t fight to prove anything to anyone anymore,” Oliveira said during Wednesday’s UFC 317 media day. “I fight for myself, for my own self-worth. Nothing has changed. I’m still hungry. I’m still thirsty. I still want to make history. This is a big fight for my legacy. I’m ready for it.” “I’ve been marked by a lot of resiliency, being discredited. Now I’m facing a guy who’s younger, undefeated, and hungry. But is he hungrier than me? Does he want it more than me?”

Something’s got to give when Charles Oliveira clashes with Ilia Topuria

Over his 15-year career, Oliveira has smashed his way through some of the biggest names in the game. Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, and Kevin Lee, just to name a few. Along the way, he’s amassed 20 career finishes — the most of any fighter in UFC history — with 16 submissions and four KOs.

Of course, Topuria is no stranger to highlight-reel finishes. In his last two outings, ‘El Matador’ put away perhaps the two best featherweights in the history of the division, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. He’s also choked out Bryce Mitchell, ground-and-pounded Ryan Hall, and sent Damon Jackson packing less than half a round into their Fight Night clash five years ago.

Clearly, something’s got to give when Topuria and Oliveira collide on MMA’s biggest stage during International Fight Week.