Justin Gaethje promises ‘Violent’ fight with Max Holloway at UFC 300: ‘The doctors will need to stop it’

Ahead of his massive symbolic BMF championship fight with Max Holloway next weekend at UFC 300, former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje has promised a “violent” fight with the Hawaiian, predicting a doctor’s stoppage finish.

Gaethje, the current number two ranked lightweight contender and former interim titleholder, has been sidelined since he turned in an hellacious second round high-kick KO win over common-foe, Dustin Poirier back in July at UFC 291, landing the symbolic BMF crown.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And as for Holloway, the former dominant featherweight gold holder turned in his second straight win at UFC Singapore last summer, stopping Chan Sung Jung with a brutal walk-off knockout win, which followed a decision success against Arnold Allen.

Justin Gaethje plots doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Max Holloway

Sharing his thoughts on his symbolic title fight with the fan-favorite next weekend on the main card of UFC 300, Gaethje claimed a “violent” clash was in store for onlookers in ‘Sin City’ – predicting a doctor’s stoppage win over the former featherweight champion.

“No one steals the show quite like ‘The Highlight’,” Justin Gaethje said during the UFC 300 promotional release. “Carnage, chaos, probably some blood and adrenaline coursing though the veins, that is what you are going to get from me. My ability to create damage is second to none. Max Holloway is a legend, probably the only person on the UFC roster that checks every single box of being a BMF so I have a lot of respect for him.”

“However, this is my job and I’m going to try and f*ck him up,” Justin Gaethje explained. “I will finish Max, he may not go away the traditional way, but I think I will inflict damage to where the doctors need to stop it [the fight]. We are about to paint a violent picture and no two better guys to go out there and put on a show.”

Mandatory Credit: Cooper Neill – Zuffa LLC

Who wins at UFC 300 next weekend: Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway?