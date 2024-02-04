Video – Zhang Weili heaps praise on Joanna Jedrzejczyk as UFC stars share wholesome embrace: ‘We are friends’

Amid their two-fight series, undisputed strawweight champion, Zhang Weili linked up with surefire future Hall of Fame inductee, Joanna Jedrzejczyk as the two met up for dinner – reflecting on their memorable double salvo of fights under the UFC banner.

Weili, a two-time and current undisputed strawweight champion, most recently featured at UFC 292 last August, turning in a unanimous decision win over challenger, Amanda Lemos in a one-sided title fight defense.

Slated to make her return to the Octagon at UFC 300 in April, Weili takes on fellow Chinese contender, Yan Xiaonan in a historic all-Chinese clash – the first of its kind with a championship backdrop under the promotion’s banner.

As for Jedrzejczyk, the second-ever strawweight champion in the UFC, called time on her career following her rematch knockout loss to Weili back in 2022 in Singapore, closing the curtain on a stunning, gold-laden tenure with the organization.

Zhang Weili embraces with Joanna Jedrzejczyk

And reuniting in the year since their pair of high-profile back-and-forths, Weili and Jedrzejczyk embraced and shared memories of their rivalry – before going to dinner together.

“We are each other’s opponent in the cage,” Zhang Weili said alongside Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a video posted on her official Instagram account. “We all want to chase our dreams, to win the fight, but outside the Octagon, we are friends, we can have dinner together. We can talk to each other, we can be really good friends. So I’m really happy about it. JJ (Joanna Jedrzejczyk) is always a legend in my heart. She is always the champion – I want to learn from her.”

Greatest women’s fight of all time having dinner together. Wholesomeness I didn’t expect to see today. 🏆 x 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wNAt5gkfXf — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) February 4, 2024

Weighing up the potential of a shocking return to the sport just recently, Polish striking ace, Jedrzejczyk claimed she would love to hold strawweight gold one final time before ending her career.

“I want to become the UFC strawweight champion one more time in my life,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said. “And I know I’m on a mission. And I feel like I’m getting closer.”

