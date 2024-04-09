Bo Nickal touted as ‘American Khabib Nurmagomedov’ ahead of UFC 300 return: ‘He’s phenomenal’

Set to make his third walk under the promotion’s banner at UFC 300 this weekend, unbeaten middleweight contender, Bo Nickal most certainly has the ability to be a future American-version of Hall of Fame star, Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to former titleholder, Michael Bisping.

Nickal, who makes his return to the Octagon almost a year since his last outing, makes a highly-scrutinized main card appearance at the massive UFC 300 card this weekend, taking on Cody Brundage in search of his third straight victory.

A decorated amateur wrestling talent, Colorado native, Nickal – who twice prevailed with victories on Dana White’s Contender Series – has so far racked up a submission win and knockout stoppage over both Jamie Pickett, and Val Woodburn, respectively, the most recent of which last July.

Bo Nickal receives comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Touted as a massive prospect at the middleweight limit – and to many, a future title challenger, Nickal has been backed as a candidate to become an ‘American-version’ of former lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov, according to color-commentator, Bisping.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Bo Nickal has the potential to go down as one of the greatest champions that we’ve ever seen – an American version of a Khamzat Chimaev or an Islam Makhachev or a Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Michael Bisping told MMA Fighting. “That’s the kind of pedigree that he has, and that’s what he’s shown so far.”

“When you reach the level Bo Nickal has in wrestling, you’re a special kind of human being. …Bo Nickal has got the ability to be an American Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Bisping explained. “And he’s a great guy. He’s phenomenal. He’s undefeated. The UFC know what they have on their hands.”

Mandatory Credit: Cooper Neil – Zuffa LLC

Arguing his case to feature on the main card of UFC 300 – above a slew of former champions who remain seated on the preliminary card, Nickal claims the reasoning for his placement on the pay-per-view portion of the event likely translates to his ability to sell.

Do you think Bo Nickal can reach the heights of Khabib Nurmagomedov?