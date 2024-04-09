Manager compares Kayla Harrison to ‘Ronda Rousey on steroids’ ahead of UFC 300 debut: ‘She will become champion’

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Kayla Harrison claims the Olympic gold medalist is Ronda Rousey on steroids.

Harrison is set to make her UFC debut on Saturday at UFC 300 against former champion Holly Holm. It’s an intriguing matchup and heading into the bout, she is a sizeable betting favorite, as a win over Holm could secure her a title shot.

Mandatory Credit: Mike Roach – Zuffa LLC

Ultimately, Ali Abdelaziz is confident his client will get a big win over Holly Holm, as he believes Kayla Harrison’s rise will be bigger than Ronda Rousey, which is why he says Harrison is Rousey on steroids.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“She will make weight and listen, at the end of the day, just tune in,” Abdelaziz said in an interview with Kevin Iole (via MMAMania).. “She will be one of the biggest stars, she does what she have to do against Holly Holm. She’s very tough, very seasonal, she’ll go there and smash her. She’ll get a title shot, become a UFC champion. We have a Ronda Rousey on steroids, that’s what we have.”

If Harrison does finish Holm it would be a statement-making win, and the odds are suggesting she will get a big win at UFC 300.

Ali Abdelaziz Not Worried About Kayla Harrison’s weight cut

However, there are some concerns about Kayla Harrison’s weight, as she is dropping down to 135lbs. But, Abdelaziz says the weight won’t be an issue at all.

“That’s the best thing overall for her life as an individual. Losing all this extra weight, feeling good about yourself, looking great,” he said. “She look like amazing and healthier. Right? She’s close to weight, she’s not far from it. She have a lot of muscles,” he added. “And people who lose weight? Water inside the muscle. People who are muscular, it’s a lot easier to lose weight than people who have fat. She’s got a great team around her, Mike Brown, a lot of other people. Everybody, don’t worry about her weight.

“Everybody using her weight as excuse to not fight her or not going to fight if she miss weight or whatever. At the end of the day, she’s a two-time Olympic champion, two-time PFL champion, never missed weight, make 145 during COVID in her room, you know what I’m saying?,” Abdelaziz continued.

If Kayla Harrison can make 135lbs and beat Holm, a title shot could very well be next.