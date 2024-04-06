Justin Gaethje calls for massive rise in pay at UFC 300: ‘I’m hoping this card brings $300,000 bonuses’

Post-fight bonus king, Justin Gaethje has made his feelings clear on the usual $50,000 pay for fighters who are judged to have turned in both Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night bonuses following their clashes – and hopes next weekend’s UFC 300 card brings a huge increase of $250,000 to fighters who land post-fight bonuses.

Gaethje, a former interim lightweight champion, returns to the Octagon in search of his first defense of the symbolic BMF title, as he takes on former featherweight titleholder, Max Holloway in the Hawiian’s sophomore outing at 155lbs.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Sidelined since July of last year, Arizona striker, Gaethje won the symbolic crown with a hellacious second round win over fellow former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, finishing the Lafayette native in the pair’s long-anticipated rematch.

And hoping to land a championship fight in November against either trio of Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira, or Arman Tsarukyan should he beat the aforementioned, Holloway in their main card fight, Gaethje called for a huge increase to post-fight bonus pay at UFC 300 – in the form of $300,000 checks from the organization.

Justin Gaethje calls for bonus pay bump at UFC 300

An avid victor of post-fight bonuses – with 12 post-fight bonuses to be exact, Gaethje, who claimed he was the best fighter on the roster to cause damage, issued a grisly prediction of his fight with Holloway – which included lacerations and potential limb fractures.

“I have a lot of respect for Max (Holloway),” Justin Gaethje told MMA Junkie. “If I can cut his eye, break his arm, cause him to not be able to walk anymore, that sounds like an ideal situation for me rather than putting him to sleep.”

“But I know he’s going to be trying to knock me out, so I will have no hard feelings to myself, to anything, if I do put him to sleep,” Justin Gaethje continued.

Who wins at UFC 300 next weekend: Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway?