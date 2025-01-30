“Back to Peddling Crypto Scams”: Sean Strickland Blasts Khamzat Chimaev in Fiery Rant

The outspoken former UFC Middleweight Champion, Sean Strickland has turned his attention to Khamzat Chimaev as a potential next opponent, should he reclaim the middleweight title in his upcoming rematch against reigning champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

Sean Strickland Talks Khamzat Chimaev

Known for his polarizing comments, Strickland recently shared his thoughts on Chimaev, calling him “the Chechnyan f–g whore” and suggesting that any fight with the undefeated contender would be a lucrative payday.

Sean Strickland is a skilled striker who shocked the MMA world in September 2023 by defeating Israel Adesanya to claim the middleweight title. However, he lost the belt to Du Plessis in January 2024 via a narrow split decision. Now, Strickland is determined to reclaim the championship in their February 9 rematch at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia.

Dricus du Plessis, current UFC middleweight champion, boasts a well-rounded style combining striking and grappling. Du Plessis has cemented himself as a dominant force in the division with notable wins over Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most feared fighters in MMA today. The Chechen-born Swedish athlete has built an undefeated record through sheer dominance. Blending relentless wrestling pressure with knockout power. Chimaev’s recent first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 solidified his status as a top contender in the middleweight division. What makes Chimaev particularly intimidating is his ability to seamlessly transition between striking and grappling, leaving opponents guessing and often overwhelmed.

Sean Strickland did not hold back when discussing a potential fight with Chimaev. “He went hard; he fought a guy who came out really f–g flat,” Strickland said of Chimaev’s win over Whittaker. “Rob is known to be a superstar or a can, and he was a f–g can; he was met with too much pressure.” Strickland added that after fighting him, Chimaev would “go back to peddling crypto scams.” he said in an interview with MMA Junkie.

Despite his harsh words, Strickland acknowledged Chimaev’s skills but questioned his toughness: “Can Chimaev fight? Yeah. He can fight. But you’re not a f–g man.” Strickland’s remarks highlight both his disdain for Chimaev and his confidence in his own abilities should they meet in the octagon.

The outcome of UFC 312 will determine whether Strickland or Du Plessis faces Chimaev next. UFC CEO Dana White has already hinted that Khamzat Chimaev is likely to challenge the winner for the middleweight title later this year. With tensions running high between Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev, both of whom have traded barbs online, a potential clash could become one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory. For now, all eyes are on Sydney as Strickland seeks redemption against Dricus Du Plessis while Chimaev waits for his shot at middleweight gold.