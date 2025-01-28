Dricus du Plessis Slams Sean “Split Decision” Strickland: Maybe Try Finishing a Fight

Dricus du Plessis has fired back at former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland, taking aim at the American’s tendency to engage in split-decision fights and his cautious, point-fighting style. Ahead of their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 312 in February 2025, du Plessis made it clear that he believes Strickland’s approach lacks the finishing power necessary to solidify his place as a true champion. With a bold prediction for their upcoming bout, du Plessis is confident he will finish Strickland and put the debate over their first encounter to rest.

Dricus du Plessis Slams Sean “Split Decision” Strickland

In a recent interview, UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis took aim at Sean Strickland, criticizing his style and calling out his inability to finish fights. Du Plessis, who defeated Strickland via split decision at UFC 297 in January 2024, reflected on Strickland’s history with close bouts, saying, “He says he won the fight, but if you have eight split-decision fights in your career, you are bound to lose some of them. That’s why it’s a split decision.”

Dricus Du Plessis highlighted Strickland’s two split-decision losses, including one to himself and another to Jared Cannonier, arguing that this pattern speaks to Strickland’s cautious, point-fighting approach. “Having eight split decisions on your record… that’s insane,” du Plessis said. “I know I can finish him, and I know I can go five rounds.”

The South African champion went on to make bold claims about his upcoming rematch with Strickland, emphasizing his experience and finishing abilities. “You know, it’s not my first rodeo anymore,” he said. “It’s not my first five-rounder. I’ve beaten Rob Whittaker in five rounds, going to a decision. I finished one of the greatest in Israel Adesanya. And now, I’m going to finish Sean Strickland and put that whole argument to bed.

The two fighters will meet again in a rematch scheduled for UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia, on February 9, 2025. Sean Strickland captured the middleweight title by defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 has been vocal about keeping the fight standing. However, Dricus du Plessis, who won the middleweight title by defeating Strickland at UFC 297, has dismissed Strickland’s request, emphasizing his versatility and readiness to engage in all aspects of mixed martial arts.

Strickland’s reputation for engaging in numerous split decisions has sparked mixed reactions from fans and analysts, with some criticizing his style for being “boring” and lacking aggression. Despite this, Strickland has been successful in controlling fights with his technical striking and defensive approach, leading to victories over top-level opponents.D Dricus u Plessis, however, is confident that his aggressive approach and well-rounded skill set will see him finish Strickland in their next encounter, settling the debate once and for all.