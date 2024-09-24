Conor McGregor Shredded by Michael Bisping for His ‘Douchebag’ Behavior During Joshua vs. Dubois Fight

Michael Bisping and Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith’ were not amused by Conor McGregor’s “douchey” antics in London.

The Irish megastar was sitting ringside at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night for the highly anticipated scrap between Anthony Joshua and current IBF heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois. Unsurprisingly, McGregor made a spectacle of himself, strutting into the arena with an unlit cigar sticking out of his mouth and jumping out of his chair during Dubois’ stunning fifth-round KO of ‘AJ’ to retain his title.

Analyzing McGregor’s behavior during a recent episode of their Believe You Me podcast, Bisping and Smith absolutely shredded the former two-division titleholder.

“Conor, you would have thought that he was a big Daniel Dubois fan because when Joshua was getting those [punches], he was out of his seat,” Bisping said. “Maybe the cigar might have even got lit. Walking in with a big cigar, unlit, between the teeth. How do we feel about that? Because two words spring to mind right now: Douche. Bag” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Anthony Smith wishes he was ‘Five Percent as cool as [Conor McGregor] thinks he is’

Anthony Smith stopped himself from completely trashing McGregor but questioned some of the Irishman’s more interesting choices regarding how he presents himself to the world.

“I don’t know what happens to people or when you change or how much money you have to have to start doing weird, douchey shit like that,” Smith said. “Like, how rich do you have to be to wear your sunglasses inside 24/7. For what? I wish I was five percent as cool as he thinks he is. Like, how do you get to be so cool? I don’t know, I don’t get it. And I don’t want to just talk sh*t on Conor, but come on, bro. Come on.”

McGregor has been spotted just about everywhere over the last three years except for the Octagon where. His last time competing came all the way back in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in the first round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

He was scheduled to headline UFC 303 in Las Vegas on June 29, but a broken pinky toe prompted him to bow out of the bout. Now with his purported opponent, ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler, finally moving on and booking a rematch with Charles Oliveira in November, it’s unclear when or if we’ll ever actually see McGregor fight again.