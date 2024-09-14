Charles Oliveira set to fight Michael Chandler in five round rematch at UFC 309

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira is set to return to action at UFC 309 in November — booking an impromptu five round co-headliner against former-foe, Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden — with the latter missing out on a fight with ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, albeit for the timebeing.

Oliveira, the current number two ranked divisional contender, has been out of action since he featured on the main card of UFC 300 back in April — suffering a controversial split decision loss against surging number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

As for Chandler, the former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion has been out of action for come two years by the time his November comeback rolls around, most recently succumbing to a rear-naked choke defeat against common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

Charles Oliveira set to rematch Michael Chandler in UFC 309 co-headliner

And as confirmed by UFC CEO, Dana White via Barstool Sports during an overnight interview, Michael Chandler has now elected to move on from a failed grudge fight with the above-mentioned, McGregor, instead booking a hiatus-snapping return against former gold holder, Charles Oliveira.

🚨BREAKING NEWS



Conor McGregor MAY fight Chandler next, but Chandler wanted a fight sooner.



so we get this BANGER instead



Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira

UFC 309 | New York City | November 16



via @SpinninBackfist / @RobbieBarstool pic.twitter.com/IB5s5rTFYy — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 14, 2024

Linked with a return in the time since his loss to Armenian contender, Tsarukyan, Sao Paulo finishing ace, Oliveira most recently landed a win back in the summer of last year in a one-sided opening round ground strikes TKO win over surging perennial challenger Beneil Dariush in Canada.

In his own most recent win back in 2022, Chandler stopped former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson with a hellacious second round high-kick knockout.

Also confirmed by promotional boss, White overnight, heavyweight champion, Jon Jones will headline the above-mentioned UFC 309 card in a rescheduled pairing with the returning former two-time undisputed titleholder, Stipe Miocic.