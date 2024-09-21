Daniel Dubois stops Anthony Joshua with upset KO in stunning title fight – Highlights

ByRoss Markey
IBF heavyweight champion, Daniel Dubois has just scored the most impressive and high-profile win of his professional boxing career to date — and in what fashion, felling former two-time heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua in a dominant performance at Wembley Stadium in London, England tonight.

Dubois, who entered tonight’s undistued IBF heavyweight title defense against Watford native, Joshua as a significant betting underdog, managed to turn in his third straight TKO win against the former champion following prior stoppages against both Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic.

However, landing a stunning win tonight on home soil against compatriot, Joshua in one of the more high-profile matchups in the sport’s history in Britain, Daniel Dubois had the former on the canvas time and time again throughout bout for as long as it lasted.

Backing former Olympian, Joshua to the ropes in the early stages of their main event bout in the capital, Dubois would drop Joshua with a stunning overhand right.

And following up in the subsequent rounds with a pair of further knockdowns, Dubois sealed the deal against an aggressive Joshua in the fifth round — face-planting him this time with a heavy dropping, to successfully defend his undisputed IBF heavyweight crown at Wembley.

Below, catch the highlights from Daniel Dubois’ stunning win over Anthony Joshua

