Video – Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury Left Stunned After Anthony Joshua’s Nasty Knockout Loss

Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury were absolutely shocked to witness Daniel Dubois sleep Anthony Joshua cold Saturday night (Sept. 21, 2024). The Wembley Arena in London, England, exploded with a shocking uproar, and McGregor and Fury can be seen in a video with disbelief in their eyes.

The hype surrounding the event was palpable despite the fact that the super fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk was not on the card. An attendance record was set at the Wembley Arena that night, with 96,000 fans lining the stands. Some big stars came to see the fireworks as well, and they were not to be disappointed.

Many believed it would be a gritty fight, but Joshua would walk away as the victor. In fact, the betting lines supported that view as well, with Dubois being a moderate underdog with odds that fluctuated around +360.

Daniel Dubois shocks Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury, and the entire world

Daniel Dubois looked sharp and was unafraid of his opponent on Saturday night. He lived up to his nickname of ‘Dynamite’, and fans worldwide could tell Anthony Joshua struggled to withstand the pure power behind Dubois’ shots.

Early clips from the night captured Conor McGregor freaking out on the sidelines as Joshua was battered by his opponent.

Conor McGregor definitely has money on Daniel Dubois over Anthony Joshua 🤣pic.twitter.com/XhSnToKcpz — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 21, 2024

Dubois landed a few knockdowns in the early rounds and looked to be having his way with Joshua. Then, in the fifth, it was time for the kill. Joshua landed a few good shots and had Dubois backed up into the corner of the ring. Joshua came forward and threw a single overhand right that landed but didn’t do significant damage. Dubois fired back with a right hook that also landed clean but didn’t do any real damage. Then, the moment of truth.

Joshua had allowed his hands to drop in the fray, and his head was wide open. Even worse, he began to wind up and telegraph an uppercut. Dubois simply just put everything he had into an overhand right, and it landed with stunning authority. Joshua was sent to the canvas, almost lifeless, and the arena erupted.

Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury’s reactions were caught on film, and let’s just say they were not too happy with the outcome.