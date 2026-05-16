Conor McGregor Returns to Headline UFC’s International Fight Week Against Max Holloway on July 11

Conor McGregor is back!

During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 117 card at the Meta APEX, it was officially announced that McGregor’s long-awaited “greatest comeback in combat sports history” would go down on July 11 when the former champ-champ headlines this year’s International Fight Week Festivities.

On that night, ‘Mystic Mac’ will square off with none other than former UFC featherweight and BMF titleholder Max Holloway.



It will be McGregor’s first time competing since suffering a leg break in the first round of his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier all the way back in July 2021.

Since then, McGregor has regularly teased his return to the cage, even going so far as to book a clash with former Bellator king Michael Chandler for June 2024. Unfortunately, that fight never came to fruition after McGregor broke his pinky toe whilst training.

UFC 329 will be the second meeting between McGregor and Holloway, the first coming 13 years ago at UFC Fight Night 26. On that night, McGregor earned a unanimous decision win over ‘Blessed’ despite sustaining an ACL tear early in the fight.

16 months later, McGregor would go on to score his legendary knockout of Jose Aldo and later establish himself as an MMA icon by becoming the UFC’s first-ever simultaneous two-division champion.

Meanwhile, Holloway would go on to earn himself a reputation as one of the sport’s most feared strikers, capturing both the 145-pound crown and the UFC’s bragging rights belt.

Also scheduled to compete at UFC 329 will be surging sensation Paddy Pimblett, who takes on the always dangerous Benoit Saint-Denis. Making his debut at the event will be Olympic gold medalist and undefeated MMA fighter Gable Steveson, who meets Elisha Ellison in the main card opener.

Check out a full breakdown of fights currently scheduled for International Fight Week below:

UFC 329 Main Card

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

UFC 329 Preliminary Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Kai Kamaka III vs. Luke Riley

Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yañez

Cody Durden vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Damian Pinas vs. César Almeida

Zachary Reese vs. Ryan Gandra

Card subject to change.