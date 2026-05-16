Sara Luzar Smajić Scores Stunning Upset Over Wiktoria Czyżewska to Claim Bantamweight Crown – KSW 118 Highlights

Sara Luzar Smajić made history at KSW 118, defeating Wiktoria Czyżewska in the evening’s co-main event on Saturday.

Czyżewska looked to put pressure on Luzar early, but it was Luzar’s boxing that was the story of the opening round. In power strikes alone, she nearly outstruck Czyżewska 6-to-1. After struggling on her feet, Czyżewska changed levels and took Luzar to the mat, though she could only keep her there for a moment.

It was more of the same in the second stanza, as Luzar controlled the action on the feet before relinquishing a takedown late in the round.

Luzar continued to dominate the upright action over the remaining three rounds, running away with a clear decision and making history as just the third woman to hold a world title under the KSW banner.

Official Result: Sara Luzar Smajić def. Wiktoria Czyżewska via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) to capture the KSW women’s bantamweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Wiktoria Czyżewska vs. Sara Luzar Smajić at KSW 118:

Women's KSW Bantamweight Championship of the World is on the line!



🇵🇱 Wiktoria Czyżewska vs 🇭🇷🇧🇦 Sara Luzar-Smajić starts NOW!



XTB #KSW118 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/byo3Urvvp5 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 16, 2026