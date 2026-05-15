Ciryl Gane unapologetic over eye poke

Ciryl Gane has learned no lesson from the Tom Aspinall fight. Last year at UFC 321, Aspinall faced Gane in the first defense of his undisputed heavyweight title.



However, the bout ended as a no-contest, and the Brit retained the strap after “Bon Gamin” double-eye-poked him, after which the champion was unable to continue fighting due to compromised vision.

Britain’s Tom Aspinall reacts after being hit in the eye while fighting France’s Ciryl Gane during their UFC heavyweight title bout at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi early on October 26, 2025. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

After the bout, in the months to come, Aspinall had to undergo double eye surgery, and even to date, he hasn’t been cleared for sparring.



Gane, meanwhile, will lock horns with Alex Pereira on June 14 at the White House, where the interim 265-pound championship will be up for grabs.

Ciryl Gane says he hasn’t changed anything after eye poke against Tom Aspinall at UFC 321

During an interview with New York Post Sports, Ciryl Gane was asked if he’s worked on keeping his fingers closed during a fight while trading so that none of his future opponents share the same fate as Tom Aspinall.

However, Gane once again insisted that the eye poke on Aspinall was completely unintentional.

He explained that he was ‘pushing’ the Brit’s face while the latter was trying to find an opening. Gane also added that incidents like this happen at almost every event and are just part of MMA.

“No [I have not worked on keeping my fingers closed to avoid eye pokes]. Unfortunately, this has happened at almost every event. This isn’t something special. This is MMA.”

Check out Ciryl Gane’s comments below: