Anderson Silva suffered one of the most horrific leg breaks in MMA history when he rematched Chris Weidman at UFC 168 in 2013.

‘The Spider’ has since bounced back from the injury and is still competing at the top level of combat sports, despite the fact his time with the UFC came to an end in 2020.

Last time out, the 46-year-old scored a sensational upset when he returned to the boxing ring for the first time since 2005. Silva beat the former WBC middleweight champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over eight rounds. On September 11, he will look to continue his career resurgence when he takes on Tito Ortiz in another eight-round boxing bout.

McGregor is the latest high-profile fighter to suffer a nasty leg break inside the Octagon. The Irishman fractured his tibia and fibula at the end of the first round of his third fight with Dustin Poirier back in July.

Since then, McGregor has been documenting his recovering process on social media, while also trolling half the UFC roster who he seems intent on fighting once he’s fully healed up.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Silva was asked to give McGregor some advice as someone who has been through the same issues the former dual-weight UFC champion is currently experiencing.

“[Advice] for Conor right now, is take time and continue work and continue doing the physiotherapy, continue working upper body and stay mind outside the fight game,” Silva said, “Just keep the focus on your recovery, and don’t think about you gotta fight tomorrow or in six months. Just recovery your body. Stay ready to prepare your mind for when you’re back, [so] you’re back strong, you’re back better.”

“Your mind, you need to stay ready and connect to heart to make you more powerful, to continue challenging yourself and prove how much you love your job and how much you can continue to do this when you have the same Anderson, the same Weidman, the same Conor. Mentally it’s very important.”

Do you think Conor McGregor will return to fighting as Anderson Silva did after his leg break?