King Green opens up after big win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 328

UFC veteran King Green has given his thoughts on his win over Jeremy Stephens in the wake of UFC 328.

At UFC 328, King Green picked up yet another win inside the cage as he managed to overcome Jeremy Stephens. Green has been around for quite some time now at the elite level, and although he may be 39 years of age, it doesn’t appear as if he plans on slowing down anytime soon.

In terms of the future, King Green has the ability to pick what kind of opponent he wants to battle – or at least, it certainly feels like that should be the case given what he has achieved in his career thus far.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, King Green had some really interesting thoughts on his own journey, as well as the victory over Stephens.

King Green reflects on UFC 328 win

“I don’t even feel like I got in a fight and I didn’t like the way I finished it,” Green said at his post-fight news conference. “I wanted to knock him out and make sure that I’m solidifying myself as one of the greatest fighters to ever step on these mats.

“And that’s what I was saying to Dana (White after the submission) is, I’m one of the greatest to ever do this. If you go through my catalog and really look at my catalog, I’ve been fighting this way, scrapping and making entertainment. That’s what I’m about and that’s what I do. I don’t care how old. I don’t care what happens, what the day changes. That’s what I do.”

“I just feel like I’m trash. I feel like I’m nothing,” Green said. “You know, I’ve been that way all my life. People don’t even tell me that all my life. I still look at myself as the broke little kid, and I just take what they give me. Beggars can’t be choosers. You start thinking like you’re high and mighty and trying to ask for stuff: Who the f*ck do you think you are, you know? So I just stay humble and whatever you give me is whatever you give me.

“A main event would be dope just so I can get the extra $100,000. I don’t know if you know, but they give you an extra $100,000 if you’re the main event. That’s the only reason I want to do a main event.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie