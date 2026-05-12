Why You Shouldn’t Dismiss Arnold Allen

MMA is a sport that moves quicker than any; every fighter is one highlight away from notoriety, and one loss away from being an afterthought. Context is often ignored, with fans choosing to judge fighters solely on wins and losses. Arnold Allen is yet another perfect example of a fighter overlooked by the masses despite a string of competitive performances.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

1-3 in his last 4 fights, it would be easy to dismiss Allen as a genuine title contender. However, looking deeper, it appears clear to me that the Ipswich native has more than enough capability to work his way back towards the title conversation.

Arnold Allen

Max Holloway, Movsar Evloev, and Jean Silva – that is the list of people with wins over “Almighty” in the UFC. In each fight, Allen showed he was fit to be in there with the division’s biggest and best. His 5-round war with Holloway was a treat for fans, with both men landing huge shots late in the 5th as Holloway took a unanimous decision. In his next bout, a razor-close 29-28 decision loss to Movsar, Arnold badly hurt the Russian in the final round with a massive knee. However, a referee mistake brought a halt to the action, as Marc Goddard believed the knee had hit a grounded opponent. This allowed Movsar to recover and claim victory. Once more, fine margins had denied the Englishman a statement victory.

A dominant dismantling of Giga Chikadze followed, as it appeared a fresh winning streak would be born. Nevertheless, the cruel hand of bad luck raised once more as Allen was forced to take a 17-month break from competition due to a crushing shoulder injury. Many would have looked for an easy fight to ease themselves back into competing. Allen instead decided to face the most dangerous man in the division – Jean Silva. Allen took the opening round. For a moment, a statement win felt inevitable. Then Silva surged back, capturing the final two rounds and getting his hand raised after a superb 15-minute contest.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 24: (R-L) Arnold Allen of England strikes Jean Silva of Brazil in a featherweight bout during the UFC 324 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 24, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

This coming weekend, the #7-ranked Allen will face off with the surging #12-ranked Melquizael Costa in an absolutely must-win fight for both men. Remember, I said every fighter is one highlight away from notoriety. Well, look no further than Melquizael Costa. The Brazilian landed one of the most impressive KOs of 2026, his last time out. A devastating wheel kick sent Dan Ige, a man who had never been finished, crumbling to the canvas. The KO put Costa on the map, leaving fans eager to see “Melky” back in action. One man riding a 6-fight win streak, the other with 3 losses in his last 4, it would be easy to assume this will be just another step towards a title shot for Costa.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 21: Melquizael Costa of Brazil reacts after a knockout victory against Dan Ige in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Toyota Center on February 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

A glance at recent records favours Costa. However, stylistically, Allen has just the right tools to claim victory this Saturday night. Boasting an impressive 71% takedown defence in his time in the UFC, Allen can nullify the dangerous Brazilian’s wrestling. Experience will play a significant factor, especially if this fight goes the distance. “Almighty” has the experience of going all 5 rounds against one of the greatest featherweights of all time. Invaluable knowledge that might just be the edge in this contest.

This fight is a crossroads for both men. Melquizael Costa aims to prove just how good he is, whilst Arnold Allen seeks to remind people of his level. In a sport that forgets fighters overnight, Arnold Allen may only be one win away from forcing the division to remember him again.