Juan Díaz Delivers Stunning Debut, Submits Malcolm Wellmaker – UFC Vegas 117 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Juan Díaz Delivers Stunning Debut, Submits Malcolm Wellmaker - UFC Vegas 117 Highlights

Juan Diaz made a statement in his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 117, impressively submitting Malcolm Wellmaker.

With one second left in a fairly competitive opening round, Diaz caught Wellmaker with what appeared to be an illegal knee while Wellmaker was a downed opponent. Instant replay later showed that the knee connected primarily with Wellmaker’s shoulder, prompting the referee to issue a warning, but no point deduction for Diaz.

That took us into the second stanza, where Diaz came out swinging heavy, looking to finish things after finding some success in the first. Diaz couldn’t find the knockout blow, but he managed to work Wellmaker to the mat, taking his back and fishing for a submission in the process.

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With just under a minute to go, Diaz cinched his arm under Wellmaker’s chin and forced a tapout, securing a big win in his Octagon debut.

Official Result: Juan Diaz def. Malcolm Wellmaker via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:08 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Juan Díaz at UFC Vegas 117:

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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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