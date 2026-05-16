First-Round Fury! Francis Ngannou Sends Philipe Lins Packing with Massive Knockout – Rousey vs. Carano Highlights

Francis Ngannou’s return to mixed martial arts against Philipe Lins at MVP MMA 1: Rousey vs. Carano went about as well as expected.d

Lins looked to close the distance early and tie up Ngannou, but it quickly became clear that Lins didn’t have the physical strength to take down or control the former UFC heavyweight champion. Less than a minute into the contest, it was clear that Ngannou was simply playing with his food.

After clinching up against the fence in the latter half of the stanza, Ngannou separated and unleashed a booming left hook that caught Lins and sent him to the canvas.

With his opponent clearly out, Ngannou declined to throw any follow-up shots, allowing referee Herb Dean to step in and stop the bout quickly.

Official Result: Francis Ngannou def. Philipe Lins via KO (left hook) at 4:31 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins: