Salahdine Parnasse Blasts Through Kenneth Cross with Brutal Body Shot Knockout – Rousey vs. Carano Highlights

Salahdine Parnasse introduced himself to American fans at MVP MMA 1: Rousey vs. Carano, securing a spectacular first-round finish against Kenneth Cross.

Parnasse was just as advertised, immediately taking control of the fight and overwhelming Cross. Near the halfway point of the round, it appeared the referee was ready to step in and stop the contest as Parnasse proceeded to beat Cross down on the mat.

But despite his best effort on the canvas, Cross fought his way back up and showed incredible resilience.

Unfortunately for Cross, a right hook followed by a trio of brutal body shots would send him crashing to the ground moments later. At that point, the referee had seen enough.

Official Result: Salahdine Parnasse def. Kenneth Cross via TKO (strikes) at 3:00 of Round 1.

Check out Highlights From Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross: