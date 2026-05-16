Doo Ho Choi Folds Daniel Santos with Sickening Body Shot KO in Round 2 – UFC Vegas 117 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Doo Ho Choi Folds Daniel Santos with Sickening Body Shot KO in Round 2 - UFC Vegas 117 Highlights

Doo Ho Choi scored perhaps the knockout of the night at UFC Vegas 117, folding Daniel Santos with a vicious body blow in round two.

The story of the opening round was Choi’s jab. Throughout the stanza, Choi adequately busted up Santos’ face, though that didn’t stop Santos from responding with combinations that inevitably drew blood from Choi’s nose.

Both fighters took the fast and furious pace into the second round. However, Choi took the opportunity to slow things down 90 seconds into the round, clinching Santos against the fence before breaking away.

Once separated, Choi pieced up Santos, backing him against the fence before unleashing a brutal body shot that immediately folded Santos and bringing and end to the bout.

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Official Result: Doo Ho Choi def. Daniel Santos via TKO (body shot) at 4:29 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Doo Ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos at UFC Vegas 117:

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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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