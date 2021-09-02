It’s fair to say that Conor McGregor is not full of positive things to say about many of his fellow professionals.

From his two-day (presently running) Twitter beef with Nate Diaz to his bitter rivalries with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, we literally could spend all day covering these Twitter beefs. But now, somewhat surprisingly, McGregor actually appears genuinely grateful to a fellow fighter for their advice/opinion on something.

The greatest Middleweight fighter in MMA history, and many people’s GOAT, Anderson Silva, has gone through his fair share of hell in dealing with injuries sustained inside the Octagon. I still squirm at that the awful leg break he suffered in his rematch with Chris Weidman back in 2013. However, Silva has recently offered some tips to “The Notorious One” on aiding recovery from such terrible injuries.

“[Advice] for Conor right now, is take time and continue work and continue doing the physiotherapy, continue working upper body and stay mind outside the fight game,” Silva told Submission Radio. “Just keep the focus on your recovery, and don’t think about you gotta fight tomorrow or in six months. Just recovery your body. Stay ready to prepare your mind for when you’re back, [so] you’re back strong, you’re back better.”

“Your mind, you need to stay ready and connect to heart to make you more powerful, to continue challenging yourself and prove how much you love your job and how much you can continue to do this when you have the same Anderson, the same Weidman, the same Conor. Mentally it’s very important.”

McGregor took to social media to share his appreciation for Silva’s kind words of advice

“I appreciate this message greatly Anderson, thank you…since this freak injury happened to me, I’ve had very little support from my fellow colleagues. In fact quite the opposite. The claws came out.” McGregor is out of commission following his leg snap against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and is presently on the road to recovery. Silva was out for almost 13 months before recovering from his own, so it is nice to see a true legend of the Octagon imparting his hard-earned wisdom to another.

Do you think Conor McGregor will take Anderson Silva’s advice?