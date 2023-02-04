Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson saying he “Gives Ireland a bad name.”

Famed actor Liam Neeson, born in Northern Ireland, recently had some choice words for Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Neeson said of the UFC and ‘Notorious:’

“UFC I can’t stand. That to me is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘no, you’re wrong—the months of training we do …’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC. I hate it.”

On Conor McGregor specifically, Neeson said:

“That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it.”

Conor Mcgregor responds to Liam Neeson

Dublin’s Conor McGregor has typically responded to criticism with harsh backlash, but in this case, he kept it classy. McGregor responded:

“Irish proud – always. 🇮🇪.”

Liam Neeson is no stranger to combat sports. He had picked up regional titles during his time in amateur boxing. Plus, he once acted alongside former UFC champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson when they were both in The A-Team film in 2010.

Conor McGregor is an MMA superstar who once held world titles in the UFC’s featherweight and lightweight divisions. He is currently on a two-fight losing streak, having to sit out since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021. The Irish-born star will likely be back in the octagon in 2023. Additionally, he was recently hit while riding his bike, argued with Jake Paul, and is in court for different charges.