Henry Cejudo mocks Conor McGregor’s cardio following bike accident: ‘Heard you ran out of gas’

Former two-division UFC world champion Henry Cejudo has some choice words for the former dual weight champ-champ Conor McGregor after his recent bike accident.

On Friday, Irish-born superstar Conor McGregor shared on Social Media that he was struck by a car while riding his bike. Luckily, he did not suffer any serious injuries.

Olympic wrestling gold medalist Henry Cejudo has had a long history of trash talk against ‘Notorious,’ and added a little more in a recent Tweet. Henry Cejudo shared:

“Glad you are ok. Heard you were on a bike because you ran out of gas. 🙏 [Conor McGregor]”

The two former double champs have shared back-and-forth trash talk on Social Media in the past. Cejduo previously said:

“Conor McGregor needs to take his training seriously if he ever wants to contend again. Wasn’t he the one that said precision beats power? Get back to that Conor. Full episode of “Fight Feedback” featuring McGregor up on my YouTube!”

Additionally:

“On a real note, how was that slurp from [Dillon Danis] ? Gave me the chills.”

In since-deleted Tweets, McGregor has responded by saying:

“Haha show me your head kick on the power pad, my bro … The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum! … I’m the fuckin goat an ya know it”

Neither Conor McGregor nor Henry Cejudo have any upcoming bouts scheduled but both have been rumored to return to the UFC in 2023.