Woman who brought lawsuit against Conor McGregor after suffering broken arm sees car torched in Dublin

Samantha Murphy, the woman who brought a lawsuit against former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor earlier this month, after suffering a fractured arm during an alleged incident on the latter’s yacht last summer during his birthday party, has seen her car torched by arsonists in an incident in Drimnagh, county Dublin.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is facing a lawsuit that has been brought to the High Court, in which Murphy alleges to have been the victim of an assault on his yacht during his birthday party in July of last year, in which she suffered a broken arm.

In allegations brought against the Crumlin native, Conor McGregor is alleged to have punched and kicked Murphy in the body and face, after becoming aggressive, before lunging toward Murphy and threatening to drown her during the alleged incident.

Conor McGregor has denied allegations brought against him through a spokesperson

Subsequently, Murphy is then alleged to have jumped off the side of Conor McGregor’s yacht, before she was rescued by the Red Cross and transported back to land, before returning to her hotel on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

An official statement from An Garda Siochana has confirmed how they are investigation an incident of arson at a residential premises in Drimnagh, with reports confirming Murphy’s car was the subject of the alleged torching attack.

“Gardai are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occured at approximately 10 pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at a residential premises in Drimnagh, Dublin 12.”

“No injuries were reported during the course of this incident. No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.”

Speaking with Mail Online, Murphy’s mother confirms she was present at her daughter’s residence during the time of the alleged arson attack on her vehicle.

“That was very scary,” Mrs. Murphy said. “I was at my daughter’s at the time and someone tried to set her car on fire. We had to call the police and they came out to deal with it and with the case, it’s made her (Samantha Murphy) very jumpy.”

Earlier today, McGregor was involved in a road traffic accident on a rural Irish road in which he was struck from behind by a vehicle whilst cycling. The 34-year-old posted footage following the incident across his official social media.