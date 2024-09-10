Dana White has a date for Conor McGregor’s comeback: ‘Conor McGregor will fight’

ByRoss Markey


Fans hopeful of seeing ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor fight before the end of the year may have to hold their proverbial horses until next annum, with UFC CEO, Dana White confirming the Dubliner is zeroing in on another return to action.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, has been sidelined for over three years, most recently headlining UFC 264 in a first round doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier after fracturing his tibia and fibula in the opening round of their trilogy bout.

Conor McGregor slams 'Greedy and corrupted' officials over expensive bike shed

And ruled from a scheduled UFC 303 return at the end of July during international Fight Week, McGregor fractured a toe just weeks out from a welterweight pairing with veteran contender, Michael Chandler, however, remained hopeful of competing before year’s end.


However, amid links to a potential December comeback at UFC 310 on the final flagship card of the year, McGregor has also been linked with a potential year-start return in California in a rebooked fight with Chandler.

Dana White confirms 2025 return for UFC star Conor McGregor

Providing a significant update on the fighting future of McGregor, long-time promotional boss, White revealed the Dubliner is still as hungry as ever to compete inside the Octagon again.

conor mcgregor ufc suit

“I was the one this year saying i don’t think he’s (Conor McGregor) going to fight this year,” Dana Whtie told the New York Post. “With all the talk and everything else. Even with the fight being set up and the press conference.”

Conor McGregor will fight next year, early 2025,” White explained. “As far as the hunger, he’s a very wealthy guy, we’ll find out when he comes back.”

Without a win since 2020, McGregor most recently landed a 40-second high-kick and strikes TKO win over former lightweight title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone in his most recent venture to the welterweight limit.

