ByRoss Markey
Coach backs Conor McGregor for win over Michael Chandler: 'He's an absolute sharpshooter'

John Kavanagh has insisted while a grudge match for his trainee, Conor McGregor against Michael Chandler is still on the cards for the Dubliner’s return to action, a potential switcharoo would not cause much concern for the team — who believe the ex-champion is en route to a rather straightforward win.

Conor McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder in the UFC, has been sidelined from action for more than three years, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

Expected to take on Chandler in a slated welterweight headliner at UFC 303 at the end of June during International Fight Week, a fractured toe ruled the veteran counter striker from a hiatus-snapping comeback to action.

John Kavanagh expects Conor McGregor to finish Michael Chandler

Earlier this week, UFC CEO, Dana White provided a distinct update on the fighting future of Conor McGregor, confirming how he expects the Dubliner to fight early next year, and if the above-mentioned Kavanagh is concerned, a straightforward win over the former two-weight champion is likely instore.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
“We don’t get too obsessed with what the other guy is doing,” John Kavanagh told Bloody Elbow. “We try to focus more on what we’re doing. You look at (Michael) Chandler, he has some incredible wins in the UFC. He stopped Dan Hooker, who was on the toughest guys in that division, and Chandlr made pretty short work of him and then his knockout against (Tony) Ferguson, so he’s dangerous everywhere. He’s solid everywhere.”

“We’re ready for his wild strikes and we’re ready for his wild grappling,” Kavanagh explained. “At the end of the day, the fight starts with the two of them standing at opposite ends of the cage, so whatever Chandler’s goal is — whether it’s to land a strike or a takedown — he’s got to walk through that danger zone and that’s where Conor (McGregor) has proven time and again to be an absolute sharpshooter. When he lands, it tends to be all she wrote.”

