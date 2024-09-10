UFC Manager Says Conor McGregor is Hiding Something – “Tell the people”

The fiery feud between Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz rages on.

Abdelaziz, who manages some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo, and Kayla Harrison, has been trading barbs with the Irish megastar for years. Recently, Abdelaziz decided to throw a little more shade at McGregor while simultaneously fueling a rumor that the former two-division titleholder had been kicked out of Monaco following an appearance at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

McGregor famously rolled into the event on his $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht and was spotted partying hard throughout the weekend. Maybe a little too hard if rumors are to be believed.

Does Abdelaziz Know Something About Conor McGregor That We Don’t?

Though few details have emerged, reports claiming that McGregor is not allowed back in Monaco have been circulating. Now, Abdelaziz is perpetuating though claims, tagging ‘Mystic Mac’ in a post on X and suggesting he tell the world why he was booted from the Western European country.

“@TheNotoriousMMA tell the people why you got kicked out of Monaco and why the real reason you’re not fighting,” Abdelaziz wrote on X.

Interestingly, McGregor did not appear at this year’s Monaco GP despite making back-to-back appearances the previous two years. However, McGregor says he only missed the event because he was busy training for his previously scheduled scrap with Michael Chandler.

As for the “real reason” why Conor McGregor has not yet fought inside the Octagon, let the speculation begin.

McGregor was scheduled to headline UFC 303 in June, but a broken pinky toe resulted in him bowing out of the bout. Thus far, his long-awaited clash with the former Bellator champion has not been rescheduled, though both fighters have verbally agreed to throw hands in December when the promotion closes out its pay-per-view schedule.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen. UFC CEO Dana White previously said there were no plans for McGregor to fight in 2024, only to reverse his position not long after, revealing that news about McGregor, Chandler, and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira would be coming soon.