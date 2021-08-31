Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz ended their second fight in the UFC octagon on somewhat respectful terms; after the two fought in one of the greatest events in the promotion’s history at UFC 202. But it appears any mutual respect between the two has fizzled out after the two got into a heated back-and-forth on Twitter that with topics ranging from Dustin Poirier to a potential trilogy between McGregor and Diaz.

After suffering a devastating leg injury against Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor is still recovering in southern California as he works his way back to a potential MMA return in 2022. His trilogy with Poirier ended with a doctor’s stoppage after McGregor suffered a fractured tibia in the closing seconds of the first round.

Things heated up on social media after Diaz pinged McGregor on Twitter, mocking him for getting beat by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier during his career.

“Don’t forget [Khabib] was scared as hell of me and he beat your ass and finished you off,” Diaz tweeted. “Don’t forget [Poirier] was scared of me also but he beat your ass and finished you too. You’re all pussies.”

McGregor, to the surprise of no one, didn’t respond in kind.

“[Poirier] fled the cage and I boxed his whole family around,” McGregor responded. “Nobody finished me. I broke my leg, no one or anything else done anything to me. Don’t worry about them, I’m here in California for months doing what I want. You stay where you are in hiding if you know what’s good for you bro.”

McGregor and Diaz have both talked in the past about completing their trilogy after Diaz won the first bout at UFC 196 and McGregor won the rematch at UFC 202. Since the beginning of their rivalry, Diaz has emerged as one of the biggest fan favorites in the sport.

The bad blood between Diaz and McGregor doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon, and a potential trilogy between the two superstars would likely shatter pay-per-view records.

Do you think we’ll ever see Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3?