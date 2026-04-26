Dana White on the Trump Shooting: “It Was F**king Awesome” – And Was it Staged? Here’s Why People Think So

UFC President Dana White was sitting just feet from the head table when shots rang out at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and his reaction to the chaos has gone almost as viral as the shooting itself. Some people believe this Donald Trump shooting may have been staged.

Shooting at the Correspondents’ Dinner

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington D.C. turned chaotic on Saturday, April 25, when gunfire erupted near the lobby around 8:36 p.m. local time. A man later identified as Cole Thomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, forced his way through a Secret Service checkpoint armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.

Security personnel exchanged fire with him before he was tackled to the ground and handcuffed. A Secret Service officer was struck in the bulletproof vest during the exchange but was discharged from hospital shortly afterward and is reported to be doing well.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and members of the cabinet were rapidly evacuated from the ballroom. Trump had been attending the dinner for the first time as a sitting president, and the first since 2011. With more than 2,500 guests inside, video captured what witnesses described as at least five loud bangs before armed officers flooded the room and escorted officials to safety.

Speaking from the White House briefing room later that evening, Trump called the suspect a “lone wolf” and described him as “a sick person” who was “heavily armed,” praising the Secret Service for their rapid response. Trump said the dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days and even joked he had wanted to let the show go on.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 06: CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White speaks during an election night event for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Who Is Cole Thomas Allen?

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that Allen appeared to be targeting Trump administration officials, “likely including the president.” Allen had no prior criminal record and was not known to law enforcement in the D.C. area before the incident. He is a Caltech graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from 2017, and later earned a Master’s degree in Computer Science.

His background includes work as a mechanical engineer, a teaching assistant at Caltech, and a part-time instructor at C2 Education, a tutoring company in the Los Angeles area that named him “Teacher of the Month” in December 2024. Allen also participated in a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship in 2014.

Cole Thomas Allen’s motive remains unclear, and a federal investigation was underway at his Torrance residence the same night as the shooting. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirmed charges of using a firearm during a violent crime and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, with more charges expected.

Dana White’s Account of the Trump Shooting

Dana White, a close friend of President Trump, was seated directly in front of the head table at the time of the incident. He had appeared on the red carpet earlier that evening to discuss the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event planned for the White House on June 14. When the gunfire started, White gave a firsthand account that caught the internet off guard.

“It started getting noisy, tables started flipping over, guys running in with guns, and they were screaming ‘Get down,'” White said. “I didn’t get down. It was f**king awesome. I literally took every minute of it in, and it was a pretty crazy, unique experience.”

White went on to describe agents rushing toward his table during the sweep. “Guys came in looking for shooters,” he said. “They came toward our table. I thought the shooter was over by us or something.” His comments drew immediate reaction online, with some users on X expressing disbelief that he could describe an active shooting situation with that kind of enthusiasm, while others said it was entirely on brand for White.

Why People Think It Was Staged

Within hours of the incident, a wave of online speculation pushed the idea that the shooting was staged. Several factors have fed into this theory, and they are worth examining.

Mentalist Oz Pearlman was performing at the head table when the shots were heard. Footage shows Trump, Melania, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt engaged with Pearlman’s act in the seconds before the evacuation began. Social media users pointed to a visible delay in their reactions as suspicious. Skeptics argued that if the First Lady already knew the noise was a gunshot, as Trump himself suggested in his post-incident briefing, the group appeared too composed.

Critics noted that Trump was quickly posting videos of the suspect on Truth Social and framing himself as calm. Tasnim News Agency suggested the event was a “big show” designed to boost Trump’s approval ratings ahead of the midterms, citing the comparisons to his 2024 Butler rally shooting. One user on X wrote: “The script is predictable: incendiary Truth Social posts followed by a ‘Leftist’ incident that feels staged from the jump. It’s pure WWE tactics.”

Trump survived two assassination attempts in 2024 before returning to the presidency. The pattern of surviving high-profile attacks, critics argue, has benefited Trump politically in the past. As Wired reported in the days leading up to the dinner, some factions of Trump’s own MAGA base had already begun questioning whether the 2024 Butler shooting was orchestrated. That prior skepticism made the ground fertile for similar theories to resurface quickly.

For some online observers, White’s casual, almost celebratory tone after the shooting seemed more consistent with a man who knew there was no real danger. That interpretation is contested, White is known for his high-intensity, unfiltered public persona, but the clip spread quickly alongside staged-event claims.

Trump used the shooting within hours to push his proposal for a secure White House ballroom, an idea he has been advocating for some time. Critics argued this was an opportunistically fast political pivot. Officials, however, described the response as a genuine security failure and called it a major breach given the president’s presence.

The Secret Service, oddly enough, made JD Vance the security priority during the initial evacuation. A visibly terrified Vance was ushered away to safety. Trump tripped while trying to tell the Secret Service about his Ball Room. pic.twitter.com/BppI8YQqzo — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 26, 2026

The FBI confirmed an active investigation, a Secret Service officer was genuinely struck by gunfire, and Allen was charged with federal crimes. Still, a combination of the political climate, social media speed, and the surreal optics of the night have kept the theories circulating widely.